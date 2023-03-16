CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked angler activity and followed up on issues found after the fish house removal deadline. Snowmobile activity was checked and an abandoned snowmobile was investigated. Verkuilen also assisted at the DNR booth at the Sportshow in Minneapolis.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking anglers and snowmobile activity. Griffith followed up on several fish houses that looked to be abandoned after the shelter removal deadline. Time was spent removing abandoned ice shelters.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.