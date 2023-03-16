CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked angler activity and followed up on issues found after the fish house removal deadline. Snowmobile activity was checked and an abandoned snowmobile was investigated. Verkuilen also assisted at the DNR booth at the Sportshow in Minneapolis.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking anglers and snowmobile activity. Griffith followed up on several fish houses that looked to be abandoned after the shelter removal deadline. Time was spent removing abandoned ice shelters.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for unattended lines, no licenses, and expired registration. Calls of fish overlimits and illegal camping were investigated.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored fish house removal issues and checked panfish fishing activity. Mille Lacs Lake northern pike anglers were also checked. Some anglers were checked without fishing licenses for 2023, which resulted in enforcement action. Loud snowmobile exhaust on some machines continued to be a problem.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling, snowmobiling, and trapping activity. She followed up on a shelter left at a public access and a shelter left out on Mille Lacs Lake after the deadline. Whiteoak also spent time at Aitkin Schools Fishing Day. The area snowmobile trails were in good condition with the recent snow.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) monitored angling and snowmobiling activities, and investigated a case of potential deer feeding. Angling activity was down, but trail conditions continue to be good overall. A number of riders were seen taking advantage of what remains of the snowmobiling season. Enforcement action was taken for failure to display valid snowmobile registration.
