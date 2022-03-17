CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) handled complaints of ice shelters left on lakes after the deadline. She answered calls regarding snowmobile registration and where to find fish population information.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked late-season ice anglers and found some pike being caught. One individual was cited for having two tip-ups out on the lake while he was back in the cabin. A call came in from a local butcher shop owner who had a cow get loose and was on the run. The panicked owner was asking about legalities of hunting the wild beef as compared to wild game. Starr explained the laws that applied and suggested he pursue a shooting preserve permit if the current mishap becomes more frequent.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) noticed an increase in car-killed deer throughout the area along with high numbers of bald eagles feeding on the carcasses. The increase in eagles hanging out along roads resulted in a few eagles also getting hit by cars. Drivers should keep in mind that an eagle that has just eaten its fill is often slow to move out of the way. Snow and slush on area lakes kept ice fishing activity very low throughout most of the Hinckley area.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this week. Time was spent patrolling area snowmobile trails nearing the end of the season. Mille Lacs Lake had anglers searching for perch, tullibees, and pike this week. Low success was seen but those out were found to be enjoying the spring-time weather.
