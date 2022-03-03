CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity where ice houses were getting removed and slush is starting to form again. A fresh dose of snow rejuvenated snowmobile trails, bringing out more issues with lack of registration and youth training.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time on snowmobile trails. The nice weekend weather kept the trails busy.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) patrolled area snowmobile trails in response to additional complaints of snowmobiles trespassing onto private property. Enforcement action was taken for failing to transfer ownership, expired registration and failure to display valid registration. Time was also spent patrolling area lakes.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked snowmobile activity and found lack of registration, failure to display registration, speed, riding on the roadway, and failure to transfer ownership violations. Fishing picked up this week, with some pike showing up on tip-ups. Squirrels hunters were found to be having success in the WMA.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time with about 40 or 50 students from the Hinckley area while they spent the day fishing. Kids from kindergarten up through high school went to a local lake to do some fishing. For many, it was their first time ice fishing. The Finlayson/Giese Sportsman’s Club provided a new fishing pole for every student to use and take home. Recent snowfall had trails in very good condition and a lot of time was also spent patrolling the trails. Violations dealt with included trespassing, registration issues and exceeding the speed limit.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement throughout the week. Many anglers and riders were found enjoying the warmer weather, well-groomed trails, and tail end of ice fishing season. Violations encountered included angling with extra lines, angling without a license, no license in possession, no shelter identification, no shelter license, failure to display valid snowmobile registration, and operating a snowmobile in excess of the speed limit.
