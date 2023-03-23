co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked snowmobile activity where additional snow made good riding conditions. Anglers were checked, but angling success was slow. Verkuilen addressed trespassing concerns and continued to follow up with fish house removal. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling and snowmobiling activity. Local trails were in good condition and remained busy through the weekend. Time was also spent following up on fish houses left on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, expired snowmobile registration, and failure to transfer ownership of a snowmobile.

