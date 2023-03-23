CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked snowmobile activity where additional snow made good riding conditions. Anglers were checked, but angling success was slow. Verkuilen addressed trespassing concerns and continued to follow up with fish house removal.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling and snowmobiling activity. Local trails were in good condition and remained busy through the weekend. Time was also spent following up on fish houses left on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, expired snowmobile registration, and failure to transfer ownership of a snowmobile.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, ATV riders, and snowmobilers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for registration violations, allowing unlawful youth operation, and failing to stop for stop signs. Abandoned fish houses on lakes were dealt with and trespass calls were followed up on.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on required training items and equipment maintenance. Snowmobile and ATV riders and anglers were checked. An investigation continued involving some Mille Lacs Lake fishing violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She removed a shelter and litter left out on a local lake. The area snowmobile trails were in good condition.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) continues work from the snowmobile. The trails have been good and are seeing high use with consistent new snow in the area. He handled cases of fish houses left out or abandoned past the removal deadline. Other calls included burning complaints, sick animals, and deer feeding ban violations.
