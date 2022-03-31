CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity as ice is pulling away from shore and conditions are getting soft. He also attended training and assisted with snowmobile enforcement on the North Shore.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked anglers and ATV operators. Class 2 ATV operators are reminded they are not in a car and traveling down the lane of traffic is not allowed. They must stay to the extreme right when operating on a roadway. Questions regarding spring turkey hunting and nuisance beavers were answered.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) checked areas where the snow has melted for litter concerns and looked for late-season pike anglers. A work detail on the North Shore found snowmobile traffic to be high. Violations for loud exhaust, no registration, no non-resident trail permit, speed, and lacking safety training were found. Starr is currently working on cub bear that is struggling to survive in the wild and has found a resort-type area to hang out.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and fire enforcement this week. Time was spent completing equipment maintenance and meeting other station needs. Calls were taken regarding nuisance animals and incidentally taken animals.
CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked spring trapping activity and ongoing angling activity in the Aitkin area. She completed inventory work and vehicle maintenance.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled lakes for angling activity. Angling activity is picking up. Guida followed up on a wanton waste call where two deer were observed from the roadway hanging in a shed. The deer were determined to have been harvested.
