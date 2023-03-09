CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)   checked snowmobile activity and found good trail conditions were bringing in a   lot of non-resident riders. Registration and a lack of trail stickers were addressed. Most ice houses had been brought off the lakes, while perch and crappie anglers reported increased success.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) attended a kids fishing event in Aitkin County. Time was also spent checking ice anglers and snowmobile activity. Anglers were asked to clean up around their shelter and remove all garbage before leaving the lake.

