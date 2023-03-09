CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked snowmobile activity and found good trail conditions were bringing in a lot of non-resident riders. Registration and a lack of trail stickers were addressed. Most ice houses had been brought off the lakes, while perch and crappie anglers reported increased success.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) attended a kids fishing event in Aitkin County. Time was also spent checking ice anglers and snowmobile activity. Anglers were asked to clean up around their shelter and remove all garbage before leaving the lake.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobile riders on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes, angling without licenses, extra lines, unattended lines, and expired snowmobile registration. Calls of illegal snowmobiling were investigated.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored snowmobile traffic and ice fishing activities. Work details on the North Shore found some trout fishing and snowmobile travel, however overall outdoor use was down substantially. Violations for snowmobile registration were found, as were fishing license infractions.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling, snowmobiling, and trapping activity. She also spent time at McGregor Schools Fishing Day, where kids were able to fish, roast marshmallows, and play games. The area snowmobile trails have been in good condition.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) attended the Deerwood Outdoor and Gun Show and talked with many attendees outside the TIP Wall of Shame trailer. He checked anglers, finding good ice conditions and less reliable panfish bites. Snowmobile trails are in good condition in the area and are seeing high use on the weekends.
