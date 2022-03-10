CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) reports activity on snowmobile trails remained steady through the week. Trail conditions are deteriorating with the warmer weather. Griffith would like to remind anglers to pick up their 2022 fishing license. Time was also spent working with a Mille Lacs County deputy working snowmobile trails and Mille Lacs Lake.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a littering complaint in the Denham area. The responsible person was interviewed and the incident seems to be accidental. The litter will be cleaned up. Speldrich checked area lakes for ice shelters that may be left after the deadline. Snowmobilers are still out on the trails enjoying the snow. Speldrich attended a LEMA meeting and training for the upcoming May 15 memorial services.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) finished a background investigation and worked ice anglers and snowmobile activity. Fish houses were checked and marked for the upcoming removal deadline. Pike were being difficult, but some panfish are cooperating. Starr visited with kids at a local youth fishing event and tried to assist them with their fishing efforts.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) started to see most of the permanent fish shelters getting removed from lakes with the closing of the walleye and pike seasons and the approaching removal deadline. Deep snow created problems for some shelter owners to get their fish houses pulled off the lakes. Snowmobiling activity continued to be high and trails were in good condition.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked the tail end of the snowmobiling and ice fishing season. Time was also spent conducting equipment maintenance. Anglers are reminded that the southern fish house removal deadline is March 7.
