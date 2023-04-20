CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking ice anglers. Calls of dogs chasing and injuring deer were also handled. Time was spent following up on cases and assisting local agencies.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers in the area. Calls related trespassing disputes were investigated. Benkofske also assisted local agencies with various medical calls.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) patrolled for illegal ATV use on snowmobile trails and checked panfish fishing activity. Turkeys started their spring strutting activities and waterfowl had returned to the area. Work plans and training items were addressed.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing and boat and water safety this week. A work detail was worked with another officer on the Rainy River. They checked angling activity and worked boating enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for boating and safety equipment violations.
CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on angling and trapping enforcement on local lakes and rivers. Time was spent presenting at a firearms safety course in St. Augusta and getting equipment ready for the summer season. Anglers are urged to exercise extreme caution with the rapidly changing ice conditions.
CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) followed up on big-game-registration violations. A firearms safety class was attended and equipment maintenance was completed. The Mississippi River is beginning to open up so specialty boats were checked and readied for spring and summer use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.