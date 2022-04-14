CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ATV riders who were making use of mostly snow-free right-of-ways. Some beaver trappers were out making use of the ice-free inlets and outlets. He also worked on equipment maintenance and storing winger gear.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked angling and trapping activity around the area. ATV and off-highway motorcycle activity was monitored. Time was also spent answering questions regarding the upcoming spring turkey season.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to an ongoing complaint of burning prohibited materials. Another complaint was investigated where it was reported that a resident was dumping sewage into a ravine. The complaint was unfounded. Speldrich received incidentally trapped otters from trappers who were targeting beavers.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored trapping, ATV traffic, spring fishing, and state forest road use. Dead and sick birds are being called in. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. Enforcement action was taken for lacking ATV registration, ATV trespass, and absence of safety training certificates.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, trapping, and ATV enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations, including failure to display current ATV registration, failure to transfer ATV ownership, no helmets on juvenile ATV passengers, illegal ATV operation by juveniles, no ATV safety training, and operating an ATV without headlights on. As warmer weather brings more recreational ATV use, users are advised to review the off-highway vehicle regulations, which can be found on the DNR website or are available in a printed version.Calls were fielded regarding trapping complaints, incidentally trapped animals, a turkey hunting complaint, a litter complaint, and taking rough fish.
