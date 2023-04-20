CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked the stream trout opener in the outheast part of Minnesota. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley for annual training. Griffith took calls regarding litter left out on Mille Lacs Lake.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked ATV riders and anglers. Enforcement action was taken for illegal ATV operation on the roadways and for ATV speed. Benkofske also investigated and cited a cabin owner for filling part of an area lake with sand.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) attended in-service training and made firearms safety class plans.Lingering winter weather hampered spring outdoor use, but some ATV riders were out and about. Litter and fish house debris problems on Mille Lacs Lake were also investigated.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) patrolled area lakes and rivers for snowmobile and angling activities. Ice is starting to recede on area lakes and there are several pockets of open water. All of the Mississippi River is open in the area and flowing heavily. Please stay off the river until water levels are lower. Several phone calls about bears were handled and are a good reminder that if you have bears in the area, bring in your garbage cans, bird feeders, and grills until the bear moves on. Please call if you are having any problems in the future. Time was spentpreparing boats and other spring equipment.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) gave instructions and assisted with Division training at Camp Ripley. Training in officer water survival was also given to the cadets of the current State Patrol Academy at the Little Falls Community pool.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked turkey hunters during the recent season opener.
