CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked the stream trout opener in the  outheast part of Minnesota. Time was  also spent at Camp Ripley for annual training. Griffith took calls regarding litter left out on Mille Lacs Lake.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked ATV riders and anglers. Enforcement action was taken for illegal ATV operation on the roadways and for ATV speed. Benkofske also investigated and cited a cabin owner for filling part of an area lake with sand.

