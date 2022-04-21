CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) monitored the turkey harvest, checked ATV traffic, and attended training.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) attended training at Camp Ripley. ATV and trapping activity was monitored. Time was also spent checking for local turkey hunters.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) handled several incidentally trapped otters and muskrats. She also responded to deer-depredation complaints and a potential trespass. River anglers are not having much luck due to the cooler water.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ATV, trapping, and fishing activities. Sucker anglers are not finding many fish on the move. Trap theft continues to be an ongoing issue. Enforcement action was taking for ATV registration and no helmets on youth. Turkey hunters are finding some success despite cold weather.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent most of the week at Camp Ripley completing annual training. Calls were taken about black bears being seen leaving their hibernation areas and roaming around. There were also a couple reports of car vs. bear vehicle accidents. Fishing activity was found on the open waters of rivers and streams, and a few spring turkey hunters were checked.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked turkey hunting, trapping, sport fishing, and ATV enforcement this week. Time was also spent following up on complaints and completing spring equipment maintenance.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week training. Time was also spent patrolling for ATV activity. Spots for anglers were checked and his patrol boat was taken out of storage.
