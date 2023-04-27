CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking turkey hunters. Trapping and ATV activity were monitored. Griffith also continued to follow up on ongoing cases.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) patrolled for ATV riders and checked turkey hunters. Enforcement action was taken for illegal ATV operation on the roadway. Injured-animal calls were also handled.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) assisted the Isle officer with a littering case on Mille Lacs Lake and monitored spring fish run activity. Several wildlife-possession tags were issued throughout the area for deer and other wildlife being killed on roadways. Incidentally caught otters were also handled. Numerous otters were observed throughout the area. Assistance was given to local law enforcement with a stolen ATV incident.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling for ATV riders, turkey hunters and trappers. She also presented a 30-year firearms safety instructor award to an instructor in the area. The Mississippi River water level was high and caused some flooding issues in local areas.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) patrolled area lakes and rivers for angling and boating activities. Most of the lakes in the area are starting to see open water along the shore and all ice is very weak. No one should be on the ice. Time was spent at Central Lakes College speaking with college students about becoming a conservation officer. He received several complaints of high water and runoff in the area. Westby also spent time speaking at a firearms safety class in Royalton.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) assisted with equipment maintenance at Camp Ripley, talked to youth and parents at ATV safety training in Buckman, checked spring turkey hunters, and responded to a report of a bald eagle trapped and hanging upside down from a tree in Mille Lacs County. Prior to Vang’s arrival at the location, the eagle was able to untangle itself and flew away. Spring turkey hunters report a slower and more challenging season with the lingering cold and snow, but are optimistic, because they are seeing turkeys while out hunting.
