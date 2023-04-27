CO reports

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking turkey hunters. Trapping and ATV activity were monitored.  Griffith also continued to follow up on ongoing cases.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) patrolled for ATV riders and checked turkey hunters. Enforcement action was taken for illegal ATV operation on the roadway. Injured-animal calls were also handled.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.