CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked ATV, trapping, turkey hunting, and angling activity. Training at Camp Ripley was attended. Griffith also worked with partners to help a loon. As ice melts on lakes, Griffith would like to remind anglers of the dangers of cold water. Always wear a life jacket and have all safety equipment on watercraft.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended in-service training at Camp Ripley. Speldrich responded to a turkey hunting trespass call, crop depredation by deer, nuisance-beaver complaints, and a public waters complaint. Several zoning complaints were turned over to the local government unit.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) attended annual training and took care of incidentally trapped animals. ATV and trespass complaints were worked. He also assisted with an ATV-fleeing case in a neighboring station. Enforcement action was also taken for lack of PFD in boat, no fishing license, and spearing suckers out of season.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) reports most area lakes remain covered in ice. Rivers had some fishing activity where shore anglers were found trying to catch catfish and rough fish. Turkey hunters who were checked had good luck seeing a lot of birds and quite a few were successful at harvesting a turkey.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked turkey hunting, trapping, and ATV enforcement this week. Time was spent attending annual in-service training. Calls were fielded regarding incidentally caught animals and permits for minnow harvesting.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week patrolling the area for hunting and fishing activity. Miscellaneous wildlife-related call were handled. Karon spoke at a local firearms safety class.
