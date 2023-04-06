CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time doing commercial inspections and checking anglers. Griffith followed up on a case involving a dog injuring a deer. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials, allowing a dog to chase and injure deer, and a dispersed-camping violation.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license, speed, and riding where prohibited. Calls were investigated about dogs chasing deer and illegal burning.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) assisted with a dog wounding and possibly killing a deer in the Isle area. Enforcement action was taken with the dog owner. Trespass- and snowmobile trail-related questions were fielded. Motorists should use caution since hungry deer are on the move out on roadways.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent the week working at Camp Ripley during in-service training. Investigations related to coyote hunters in the area continue. Westby recommends that anglers stay off of all ice in the area. With warm weather and rain, the ice is in terrible shape.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing this week. Guida assisted with use-of-force training at Camp Ripley. A couple of car-killed-deer permits were issued. Deer-feeding complaints continue to be addressed.
CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent most of the week assisting with Division training at Camp Ripley. Calls regarding snowmobile trespassing and sick or injured deer were also fielded. Several deer-feeding violations were also investigated.
