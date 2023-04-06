co reports

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time doing commercial inspections and checking anglers. Griffith followed up on a case involving a dog injuring a deer. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials, allowing a dog to chase and injure deer, and a dispersed-camping violation.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license, speed, and riding where prohibited. Calls were investigated about dogs chasing deer and illegal burning.

