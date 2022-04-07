CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued to check ice anglers despite slushy conditions and the ice sheet pulling away from shore. Diminishing snow cover is also prompting litter investigations as months of debris is revealed.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV activity in the Isle station. Time was also spent away from the Isle station this week for waterfowl training in southern Minnesota.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) completed some tasks related to the upcoming fire season and is investigating a burning violation of car parts. State forest and WMA roads and trails were monitored for illegal use. Deer stands were removed from WMA lands and trapping concerns were taken from a beaver trapper. A work detail on Lake Vermilion found snowmobiling conditions good and some panfish being caught.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) spent a number of days completing required training. Calls were fielded about incidentally trapped animals and an injured deer.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) returned from leave this week. He spent the week catching up on emails and other administrative duties. Karon also checked area lakes for anglers.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports ATV use in the area has started to increase as snow in area ditches is dissipating. Anglers continue to target crappie and sunfish, with moderate success. Enforcement action was taken for juveniles on ATVs with no helmets and expired ATV registration. Investigations into trapping violations and fish overlimits also continue.
