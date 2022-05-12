CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling, trapping and ATV activity in the Isle area. A wolf complaint was followed up on. Time was spent this week visiting with shore owners on Mille Lacs Lake addressing the issue of litter washing up on shore from the ice season. Wetland violations were also followed up on. Enforcement action included open burning of prohibited materials, unregistered off-highway motorcycle, failure to transfer ownership of an off-highway motorcycle, no angling license in possession, and possession of a spear when prohibited.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) followed up on public waters and wetland violations. She also checked shore anglers, answered turkey hunting questions, and issued-nuisance beaver permits.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) finished a dog-chasing-deer case in which the dog owner was cited. He also monitored the fish run, turkey season, and ATV traffic. There appears to be some confusion about sucker spearing, as numerous individuals were spearing at night. Violations for night spearing and no licenses were found.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, ATV/OHM, trapping, fire, and turkey hunting activity this past week. Enforcement action was taken for various sport fishing, ATV/OHM, and fire-related violations. People harvesting rough fish are advised to review the fishing regulations handbook for current regulations and open hours. Additionally, rough fish are NOT to be disposed of on the shoreline or littered elsewhere.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers and hunters. Many nuisance and miscellaneous animal-related calls were taken care of. Patrol for illegal OHM activity was conducted.
