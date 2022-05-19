CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked opening weekend traffic where wind and cold water were prevalent. He also attended training, monitored ATV traffic, and checked boat traffic for invasive species.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy fishing opener on Mille Lacs Lake. Fishing success was slower, with most success coming from the night bite. Time was also spent working ATV activity in the Isle area. Nuisance-bear complaints and litter complaints were also addressed. Griffith and other officers attended the Aitkin kindergarten environment day. Enforcement action was taken throughout the week on various violations. Griffith would like to remind ATV riders to have helmets for minors.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on pre-opener fishing activities and ATV-use questions. Wet conditions have hampered turkey hunting success. Fishing activity was found to be minimal, with a few walleyes, bass, and pike being caught. Assistance was given to local law enforcement on a fleeing in a motor vehicle and subsequent foot pursuit until the suspect was apprehended.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found lakes quite a bit quieter than usual during the fishing opener. Windy weather and some minor flooding conditions were likely what kept some anglers off the water. There were still quite a few anglers who had walleye and pike in their livewells and a majority of folks were able to get crappies to bite. Rising water conditions also caused a few docks and boats that weren’t anchored down sufficiently to float away and out into the lake.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked a variety of activities this past week, including an outreach event at a local school and fishing opener over the weekend, time was spent checking anglers and boaters alike. Boaters are reminded that one wearable life jacket is required per person onboard watercraft. Contact with an individual burning prohibited materials resulted in a warrant arrest.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent most of his time this weekend on various lakes in Pine County checking anglers. Success was varied, but the bite was overall slow. Water levels continue to rise. Please make sure your water-related equipment is secured.
