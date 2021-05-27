CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity and found a lack of licenses, boating safety equipment, and fish-measuring ability. A lot of maintenance was getting done on lake lots, prompting question and concerns regarding nuisance animals, insect hatches, and dock movement.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent most of the week working Mille Lacs Lake. Many anglers were successful. ATV activity was monitored in the area as well. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, illegal-length walleyes, and not having a wearable life jacket on board.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, no angling license in possession, failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have a throwable PFD in the boat, youth operating an ATV without a helmet, expired ATV registration, failure to display valid ATV registration, failure to report the bill of sale for an ATV, and operating an ATV without lights.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a busy opening week with many fish being harvested. ATV work was also completed with registration and speed issues addressed. Charges were filed from a WMA violation earlier this spring. Starr was walking in the woods after dark to greet some anglers who had just came to shore, only to have a large rock thrown in his direction. The anglers were very surprised to see a CO, instead of the bear that had been hanging around. Baby wild animals are appearing and should be left alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.