CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where cool water is keeping the bite slow. He also monitored an ATV-trespassing area, assisted with security at the Duluth Harbor, and investigated reports of dead waterfowl.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked anglers on Mille Lacs Lake throughout the week. Time was also spent on the Soo Line Trail in the Red Top and Solana Loop areas. Wetland issues were followed up on. Griffith and other officers attended the Aitkin fourth-grade environment day. Enforcement action was taken on multiple boating and ATV violations.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a call where a turkey hunter self-reported taking a hen. Enforcement action was taken for that violation. Another hunter was warned for failing to validate their turkey license, however they did register it shortly after harvesting a Jake. Speldrich responded to ATV-related complaints and patrolled the state forest for recreational vehicle operators driving off-trail. General Andrews State Forest will receive extra patrol this summer due to this ongoing issue. You may only operate on trails that are signed. Trails without signs are prohibited areas.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia)worked fishing activity and the night ban regulations on Mille Lacs Lake. Fishing pressure appears to very low with very few people found to be out. Assistance was given to local law enforcement on a drug-related traffic stop and an elderly ATV operator who overturned in a river. ATV activity was monitored with speeding, registration, and lack of safety training violations found. Starr also worked a detail in the Duluth Harbor, with anglers catching a few walleyes.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) checked fishing activity, investigated complaints of wolf depredation of cattle and took reports of missing docks and boats that floated away from shore due to high water levels. Water levels finally started to go down by the end of the week. Fishing violations found included fishing without a license and not having proper life-saving devices in the boat.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked sport fishing and ATV enforcement. An ATV detail was worked over the weekend with many riders enjoying the trails. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, including failure to display ATV registration, operating an ATV without headlights on, no ATV safety, and juvenile passengers without helmets on ATVs.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers. Boaters were checked for registration and safety equipment. Patrol for ATV activity was conducted and miscellaneous wildlife-related calls were taken.
