CO reports

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV, trapping, and turkey hunting. Assistance was given at an ATV safety class. Enforcement action was taken on a littering case and for allowing unlawful operation of an ATV. Griffith responded to an ATV crash involving a youth operating along a state highway. Luckily, no serious injuries occurred.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and turkey hunters in the area. Enforcement action was taken for lack of life jackets, no angling license, and driving on closed forest roads. Benkofske also investigated litter and illegal fires.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.