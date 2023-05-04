CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV, trapping, and turkey hunting. Assistance was given at an ATV safety class. Enforcement action was taken on a littering case and for allowing unlawful operation of an ATV. Griffith responded to an ATV crash involving a youth operating along a state highway. Luckily, no serious injuries occurred.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and turkey hunters in the area. Enforcement action was taken for lack of life jackets, no angling license, and driving on closed forest roads. Benkofske also investigated litter and illegal fires.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked spring fish run activities and forest road closures. Permits were issued for critters that were found dead on the road. People wishing to take or possess a road-killed animal need to have permission before taking possession of that animal.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ATV riders, turkey hunters, and trappers. She also assisted with an ATV safety class and followed up on a possible wetland violation. Smaller lakes were starting to open in the area and boaters are urged to keep safety in mind as they navigate waters.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) patrolled area lakes for fishing and boating activities. Time was spent working with a partner on a shooting from the roadway and wanton waste case after four deer were shot and left in a field. The investigation is ongoing. Westby also assisted with training U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers at Camp Ripley. Time was also spent at a firearms safety class and educational talk at Pillager High School.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) completed online training, monitored ATV activity, and checked turkey hunters and shore anglers. The spring bite is starting to pick up on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV without ATV safety training, operating an ATV within the road right-of-way without a valid driver’s license, allowing illegal youth operation of an ATV, and operating an ATV with expired registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.