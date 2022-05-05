CO Dan Starr (Onamia) followed up on a sucker out of season case in which citations were issued. A complaint of dogs chasing deer is currently under investigation. A reminder to dog owners to keep your pets at home or it may cost them $500 just in restitution per deer. A Mille Lacs meeting was attended on the status of the fishery and future “Keep it Clean” efforts.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) assisted volunteer instructors with a couple firearm safety classes in the Hinckley area. A total of about 50 youth hunters successfully obtained their firearm safety certificates. A few more lakes became ice free and anglers had some luck netting smelt during the smelt run. There was also an increase in reports of Black Bear wandering around and a few vehicle collisions with a bear were reported.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked turkey hunting, trapping, and ATV enforcement the past week. Time was spent getting equipment ready for open water. Big game and trapping related calls were fielded.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week investigating wolf depredation calls, wetland complaints, and taking miscellaneous wildlife calls. Patrol for boating, angling, ATV and hunting activity was conducted. Complaints have started to come in about garbage being left by anglers along the St. Croix River. Please remember to clean up after yourself.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) some area lakes are completely ice free and the majority of other area lakes will be ice free by the end of the week. Sullivan also addressed big game issues that included high populations of deer and nuisance bears. Some turkey hunters are still pursing harvest but are reporting the desired bird is proving to be elusive
