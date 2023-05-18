CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked trapping, ATV riding, and angling activity. Assistance was given at a Kindergarten DNR event in Aitkin and at an ATV safety class. Enforcement action was taken for ATV-related violations and an illegally taken muskie.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, turkey hunters, and ATV riders. Benkofske investigated calls of shoreline violations and injured animals. Benkofske also attended training.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked spring fish run activities and night-time bow fishing action. ATV activity was up with the nice weather. Sucker anglers were having success on the rivers. A reminder to boat owners to check registration before the busy opening weekend to avoid a law violation.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities. All lakes in the area are free of ice and boating activity is high. Now is a good reminder to get your safety equipment together and double check you have all the items needed. Please read over the boating requirements and wear your life jacket as the water is still very cold. Time was spent investigating a litter complaint and game farm complaint.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) conducted equipment maintenance, attended training, and checked shore anglers. Anglers report a slow bite.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked ATV and sport fishing enforcement this week. Guida and CO Dirks assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office with an ATV crash resulting in property damage and personal injury. The driver unknowingly launched the ATV over a steep road approach. According to the witnesses, the machine rolled over the driver. The driver admitted to consumption of alcohol and an investigation on alcohol impaired driving was completed. Guida monitored the area crappie bite activity. Most anglers indicated the water was still too cold for the bite to be on.
