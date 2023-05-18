CO reports

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked trapping, ATV riding, and angling activity. Assistance was given at a Kindergarten DNR event in Aitkin and at an ATV safety class. Enforcement action was taken for ATV-related violations and an illegally taken muskie.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, turkey hunters, and ATV riders. Benkofske investigated calls of shoreline violations and injured animals. Benkofske also attended training.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.