CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV activity throughout the week. Mille Lacs Lake was also worked, with many anglers enjoying Take a Kid Fishing weekend. Complaints of nuisance animals and litter were followed up on. Enforcement action was taken for multiple boating safety and angling violations.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) handled public waters and nuisance-beaver complaints. She also responded to a call of an otter that appeared to be sick.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing and boating safety on Mille Lacs Lake, with compliance found to be very good. Nuisance-animal calls were taken care of, and a family of baby raccoons was taken to a rehab facility. Panfish activity was found to be good. ATV activity was down this week and many recreational properties were empty.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers. Time was spent on ATV and OHM patrol. Calls of nuisance animals and young animals continue. Karon also assisted with training at Camp Ripley.  

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked the Mississippi River and area lakes for boating and angling activity. Several boating contacts were made checking safety equipment. Westby also spent time working ATVs near Spider Lake, and several trails are closed due to logging and the trails are closed to all traffic of any kind for their own safety. Please stay off closed trails.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) checked fishing licenses and conducted boat and water safety checks on the water. He monitored public water accesses for aquatic invasive species and monitored ATV activity. Vang also attended a meet and greet/Q&A session with the conservation officer candidates from the current DNR Academy.

 

