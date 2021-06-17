CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked on a garbage complaint at the Father Hennepin State Park. Angling activity on Mille Lacs and Cedar Lake were also monitored. Fishing success seemed to be slow. ATV activity was also monitored through the week and remained high through the weekend. Many riders enjoyed the free registration weekend. Griffith would like to remind riders to use headlights, and stay on the designated trail. Enforcement action was taken on multiple angling violations.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended firearms training at Camp Ripley. She took calls of PWC violations including operating too close to docks at speeds greater than slow no wake. Speldrich responded to a call of a nuisance fox attempting to attack domestic cats. She also received a complaint of someone shooting small game out of season and federally protected birds. It was determined that the Sheriff’s Office had already responded and handled the call.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, and ATV enforcement this week. Calls were fielded regarding issues at a State Park and campfires. Fire danger is high, and burning conditions can quickly change. More information on current burning restrictions and burning permit information can be found on the MN DNR Website. Enforcement action was taken for various boating and ATV safety-related violations. Enforcement action was also taken for anglers fishing without licenses. Short-term angling licenses are available for anglers who do not regularly fish and want to save some money, while still meeting licensing requirements (dependent on the amount of time that is spent fishing).
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week taking many nuisance bear calls. CO Karon and CO Krauel were able to locate an injured bald eagle that had made its way into a lake. They were able to safely rescue the injured eagle and bring it to a rehabilitator. CO Karon continued to check anglers and patrol for ATV activity. Time was spent checking for AIS violations as well.
