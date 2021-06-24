CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity where summer vacationers and water recreation increased substantially. Complaints of no boat lights and late PWC operation where addressed. ATV traffic was also monitored. Unprotected juvenile passengers where an issue.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake. ATV activity was also worked on the Soo Line trial and the Solana Loop/ Red Top. Dust on the ATV trails has remained high due to lack of rain. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations. Griffith would like to remind anglers to purchase a license before going out to fish. Anglers also have the option to buy a 24-hour or a 72-hour license.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, no angling license, no angling license in possession, no fire extinguisher in a boat, and no lights while operating an ATV. She also assisted the State Patrol with a crash, presented a regulations and safety talk for a firearms safety class, and followed up on a wolf-depredation call.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) patrolled area lakes on kayak. She responded to bear-hunting questions and TIPS of possible illegal bear baiting. Speldrich assisted the sheriff’s office with a driving complaint and patrolled her station for invasive species violations. Speldrich attended the funeral with LEMA for Deerwood Police Department Officer Banks.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) took care of two water-access complaints that came in. A bear complaint was also taken, along with lottery application questions. A reminder to ATV riders to clean exhaust areas of debris to avoid setting fires during dry conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.