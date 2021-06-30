CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where increased water temperatures are increasing PWC use and water recreation. He also spoke at a hunter education class, responded to an ATV crash and investigated trespassing complaints.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked ATV activity, and angling activity on Mille Lacs and Cedar Lake. Griffith also attended training. Enforcement action was taken on multiple angling violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATVing activity. Enforcement action was taken for fail to have throwable PFD in boat and illegal length Northern Pike on Clear Lake. The officer also worked on equipment maintenance, followed up on some ATV regulations questions, and assisted in an ATV/vehicle crash.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a call for extra patrol of state property where gravel and rock have been stolen and equipment damaged. She patrolled for aquatic invasive species violations and ATV violations. Time was spend in a local WMA where ATVs have been operating illegally. A nuisance bear at a local recycle center has been making frequent visits to the dumpster. The officer was there when the bear decided to come back for lunch. The recycling center is working with our local wildlife manager and will take proactive measures to keep the bear from entering the area including bars on the dumpster and electric fencing.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a possible wolf depredation report and took bear complaints about bear behavior. Muskie fisherman are seeing some fish, as are smallmouth fisherman. ATV, boating, PWC, and lake shore questions were also taken.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent a majority of the week patrolling area lakes. The most common violations found included not having proper safety equipment in boats, fishing without a license and fishing with too many lines. Pan fish anglers did well and many had good numbers of Crappie and Bluegill.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week on multiple area lakes and rivers checking anglers and boaters. CO Karon also checked anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Time was spent in the Chengwatana State Forest on ATV patrol.
