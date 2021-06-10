CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake throughout the week. The fishing success seemed to slow through the week, as the temperature went up. Griffith also monitored ATV activity on the Soo Line and Red Top trails. Griffith would like to remind riders to stay on the designated trail. Griffith also helped out with a firearm safety class that took place in Moose Lake on Saturday.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV riding activity. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes on Mille Lacs Lake, no angling license in possession, and failure to have a throwable PFD in the boat. She also assisted with a DNR event at the Aitkin Elementary School.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked night ban regulations on Mille Lacs Lake, along with the walleye catch-and-release season. Muskie season opener found some nice fish boated. Violations for no PFDs, lacking boat registration, and PWC registration issues were found. Sun and heat hampered some outdoor activities.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked sport fishing and ATV/OHM enforcement this week. Hot weather brought many people to area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for various sport fishing, boating, and ATV-related violations. A firearms safety field day was attended and led by COs around the state, certifying over 20 kids.
