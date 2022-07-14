CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where water recreation is more prominent than angling. ATV traffic was monitored and assistance was provided at the Aitkin Fair booth.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling and ATV activity. Time was also spent following up on littering and angler-harassment complaints. Enforcement action was taken on various violations.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing and boating activities, along with nuisance-animal calls. Public outreach efforts included an Aitkin County Fair DNR booth and assisting the St. Cloud Police Department with a youth fishing event. Numerous car vs. animal incidents are taking place.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked ATV and sport fishing enforcement over the week. Time was spent at the Aitkin County Fair. Questions were answered regarding various topics. Bear-related complaints are a common theme this time of year. Putting away common attractants such as garbage and bird feeders is best practice if nuisance bears are in the area.
Week of July 5 reports:
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where warmer water and the holiday weekend resulted in more recreational boats. ATV traffic was also increased with operators dealing with muddy conditions, often with passengers. There seems to be an increase of road-killed animals in the area, possibly due to deer leaving vegetation to escape insects. Some of them needed to be dispatched.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked boating, ATV, and fishing activities. Heat and rain storms hampered maximum outdoor opportunities. Fishing without license, boat registration, and PWC violations were found. Nuisance-animal calls came in as well.
