CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked anglers during the walleye-fishing reopener on Mille Lacs Lake. Vacationing bass and muskie anglers were also out in abundance. Nuisance-bear calls have been more frequent than usual for this time of year.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling and boating safety out on Mille Lacs Lake. ATV and OHM activity was also worked on Soo Line and Red Top areas. Complaints of jet skis chasing wildlife on Mille Lacs Lake were addressed. Griffith responded to an unattended fire containing prohibited material, and an ATV accident on the Soo Line. Enforcement action was taken on multiple ATV, angling, and boating violations. Griffith assisted with the law and ethics talk at a firearms safety class.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on nuisance-animal calls and a wolf-depredation case. Extreme heat caused people to stay indoors. Assistance was given to a motorist. A failure-to-transfer-ownership of a boat case was also handled.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked ATV/OHM, boating, and fishing enforcement this past week. Time was also spent at a firearms safety class. She responded to an ATV injury crash in Mille Lacs County. Calls were fielded about nuisance bears, ATV questions/issues, wildlife harassment, and an injured loon.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent time on the Mississippi River for boating and angling activity with heavier use on the river. Westby assisted Morrison County with a fatal car crash along Highway 27 and a fatal ATV crash involving two juveniles. Westby would like to ask parents and guardians to speak with their kids about the importance of wearing helmets and setting a good example by making sure the adult is also wearing one at all times. Time was also spent working with area partners on an aquatic invasive species check point. Enforcement actions included transporting aquatic vegetation, transporting invasive species, no registration and no helmet while riding an ATV.
