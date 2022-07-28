CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity and boats leaving lakes. Aquatic vegetation is most lush this time of year and large quantities can attach to trailers. He spoke to a hunter education class and assisted with an invasive species check station.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time working angling and ATV activity in the area. Griffith worked a detail with local officers focusing on aquatic invasive species. Assistance to local agencies was also given on a car accident and a domestic-in-progress call.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports spending time patrolling ATV trails and lakes. Enforcement action was taken for not having life jackets, no angling licenses, jet skis driving too close to docks, expired ATV and OHM registration, and juveniles on Class 2 ATVs without seatbelts. Benkofske also spent time training the new cadet class at Camp Ripley.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) focused on fishing and ATV activities. Numerous animal-related complaints came in, which included beavers, bears, woodchucks, cranes, and a possible cougar. ATV registration violations were found, along with youth without helmets. Failing to transfer ownership of ATVs, boats, and snowmobiles continues to be a large problem.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, aquatic invasive species, and ATV/OHM enforcement this week. Time was spent working an aquatic invasive species check station on Mille Lacs Lake this weekend.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) worked boating and fishing, monitored ATV activity, and talked to youths at a firearms safety class in Hillman. An aquatic plant management case was investigated and led to a cease and desist order for operating an aqua thruster/hydro jet without a permit. Enforcement action was taken for allowing youth to illegally operate a Class 1 ATV, youth without a helmet on a Class 1 ATV, youth operating an ATV within the road right-of-way without a valid driver’s license, operating an ATV without ATV safety training, and various other ATV-registration violations.
