co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity and boats leaving lakes. Aquatic vegetation is most lush this time of year and large quantities can attach to trailers. He spoke to a hunter education class and assisted with an invasive species check station.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time working angling and ATV activity in the area. Griffith worked a detail with local officers focusing on aquatic invasive species. Assistance to local agencies was also given on a car accident and a domestic-in-progress call.

Tags

