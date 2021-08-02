CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked boating activity where the seasonally warmest days of the year make for more water recreation than fishing activity. Some operators tried mixing their sports, causing complaints to come in of ATV riders in Mille Lacs Lake. That is covered in mandatory ATV safety Training, which was also lacking. Verkuilen also assisted with a medical call and a depredation complaint.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV activity on the Soo Line and other nearby trails. Several wetland violations were followed up on throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken on ATV and wetland violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession, failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have a throwable (Type IV) PFD in the boat, no lights while operating an ATV, and operating an unregistered ATV. She also followed up on a complaint of people trespassing onto private lake property.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) patrolled state forests for recreational vehicle violations. Enforcement action was taken for under 18 without a helmet and ATVs in state forest day-use areas. Several individuals camped overnight in a day-use picnic area, where it is signed no camping, were educated. Dispersed camping in state forests is allowed but that doesn’t mean you can drive your RV off designated roads over vegetation to camp. “Leave no trace” is required.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued to follow up on pending cases involving damage to wildlife management area property. ATV traffic was monitored with one operator found to have a revoked driver’s license, no safety certificate, no registration, failing to transfer ownership, and no tail light at night. Concerns were heard about the early teal season, with opposition abounding. A reminder to waterfowl hunters to plan ahead, as lakes may be closed to motorized travel due to the ricing season.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) assisted state park staff with several instances of suspicious activity, unwanted people causing trouble and campers staying in sites without paying. Hot, dry, dusty weather had ATV trails quieter than usual and lakes continued to be fairly busy with boating activity. A few nuisance-bear calls were taken involving bears wandering around houses looking for food.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, and ATV/OHM activity this past week. Calls were fielded regarding wild rice and bear hunting. Enforcement action was taken for various fishing and ATV violations.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers and boaters. Patrol was conducted in the Chengwatana State Forest. Karon also spent time away from his station on a detail.
