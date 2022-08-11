co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked local lakes where warm water had recreational activity and invasive species violations keeping things busy. He also assisted with an injured hawk and helped establish a perimeter as a warrant was being served. Bear-related issues were still coming in at a faster rate than previous years. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a detail in Two Harbors for the Tall Ships event. Time was also spent working on Mille Lacs Lake and the Soo Line Trail. Enforcement action was taken on multiple ATV and boating violations. Griffith would like to remind riders that operators and passengers under age 18 are required to wear a helmet on both Class 1 and Class 2 machines. 

