CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked local lakes where warm water had recreational activity and invasive species violations keeping things busy. He also assisted with an injured hawk and helped establish a perimeter as a warrant was being served. Bear-related issues were still coming in at a faster rate than previous years.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a detail in Two Harbors for the Tall Ships event. Time was also spent working on Mille Lacs Lake and the Soo Line Trail. Enforcement action was taken on multiple ATV and boating violations. Griffith would like to remind riders that operators and passengers under age 18 are required to wear a helmet on both Class 1 and Class 2 machines.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and boaters in the area. Enforcement action was taken for shoreline violations, fishing without licenses, and juveniles without ATV helmets. Benkofske also attended a gathering for Jacobson’s National Night Out event.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) took calls of nuisance bears, nuisance beavers, and a dead muskie that was found on shore. A state park conflict was addressed and firearms safety training plans and other fall work plans were also made.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, and ATV/OHM enforcement during the week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, including operating an unregistered ATV, driving after suspension, operating an ATV in a restricted area, and camping in wildlife management and public access restricted areas. Calls were fielded regarding nuisance beavers and land questions.
