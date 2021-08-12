CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity and invasive species as low water is causing ample vegetation growth, making it hard to get trailers clean. He also participated in an investigation with another state agency and assisted with annual Division training.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time this week at Camp Ripley doing training. Griffith also spent time monitoring angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake and ATV activity. Assistance was given to local agencies on various calls. Some of the violations encountered were angling with extra lines, boat safety violations, and multiple ATV violations. Many of the violations included minors without helmets on ATVs. The most common excuse from riders is they’re “up north.” Griffith reminds ATV riders that even though they’re “up north,” state law still applies. A litter complaint was followed up on. Griffith also assisted an officer with making arrest for DWI on an ATV.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV with an open bottle, operating an ATV with a youth passenger without a helmet, and operating an ATV with a youth passenger without a seatbelt. She also spent time training at Camp Ripley and followed up on various calls.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, and ATV enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for various sport fishing and ATV-related violations. Two possible wolf depredations were investigated. Calls were fielded regarding harbors, safety training classes, and sick deer.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended the funeral with the LEMA Honor Guard for Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke, who was killed in the line of duty. She also received reports of firewood theft and trespassing.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers and boaters. Karon and Pine County Deputy Vork worked to find underwater obstructions in the Snake River.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent most of the week assisting farmers who were struggling with black bears destroying field corn. Multiple corn producers reported bears tearing up large areas of field and gorging on newly formed cobs. Reports of several bears in a single field were common. Some wolf-depredation-of-livestock calls were also taken.
