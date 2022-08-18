CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) monitored ATV traffic and scouted for bear baits as some foliage started turning colors. Hunting questions also started picking up. Several calm days of average temperatures resulted in more angling activity.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) assisted local agencies on various calls. Time was also spent on Mille Lacs Lake and the Soo Line Trail. Bear-baiting activity was monitored.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, ATV riders, and bear baiters in the area. River Fest Festival in Palisade was also attended. Benkofske and many other first responders aided in the recovery of a drowning victim in an Aitkin-area lake.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities. Westby assisted a firearms field day event with area partners. He received several complaints about ATVs on the Soo Line Trail west of Highway 10. Enforcement action included no angling license, using gamefish as bait, no license in possession, no helmet on youths on an ATV and no registration on watercraft.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) fielded nuisance-animal calls, monitored ATV activity, and assisted with the DNR CO Academy. Enforcement action was taken for youths on an ATV without a helmet.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw anglers having success on area lakes. One angler left his fishing pole unattended while he set up a tent 200 yards away. When the angler reeled in the line, it had caught a nice channel catfish. Flerlage agreed that it was the perfect eating size fish, then ordered the fish thrown back since it was taken illegally. The angler was educated by citation on the illegal fishing method. ATV trails were in good shape and busy during the week. Lakeshores were investigated for illegal plant-removal devices.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
