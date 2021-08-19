CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) observes fall on the horizon: Bear baiting started, leaves are changing color (due to drought-related stress), and hunting questions are rolling in. He worked Game Fair, assisted with another agency’s investigation, and looked into early hunting complaints.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) focused on ATV activity this week. ATV activity remains busy through the month of August. The most common violation encountered is minors on ATVs not wearing helmets. There has been an increasing number of Class 2 ATVs with adults riding with minors without helmets. Griffith reminds riders that anyone under 18 must be wearing a helmet while riding both Class 1 and 2 ATVs. After citing an adult rider for multiple minors without helmets, the rider sent their significant other to Griffith’s location to complain and swear at her. Bear baiting has started and activity was monitored. Angling activity was also monitored on Mille Lacs Lake. A litter complaint was followed up on. Enforcement action was taken on several ATV violations, angling with extra lines, no life jackets, and boat safety violations.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) received several nuisance-bear and -beaver complaints, as well as injured-animal calls. If you have complaints regarding nuisance or injured wild animals that are not threatening life or property, you can call your local DNR Wildlife office for advice. Speldrich handled complaints of kids fishing from private docks, OHMs on the roadway, and reports of illegal cutting of weeds on local lakes.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) continued to deal with complaints of bears destroying field corn and wolves harassing and killing livestock. Several wolves were removed from one farm after an adult cow was taken down and killed. The start of the bear-baiting season also created a few complaints of trespassing and reports of baiting violations.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking boaters and anglers. Many anglers were reporting a slow bite. Time was also spent checking for early bear baiting activity.
