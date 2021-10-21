CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked small-game and waterfowl hunters making use of the nice weekend weather. Complaints were addressed regarding hunting in a closed area and suspicious lights. Equipment maintenance was done to keep up with the seasonal transition.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) gave the laws and ethics talk at an ATV safety training class in McGrath. Angling, off-highway vehicle, small-game, and archery deer hunting were monitored. Angling success on Mille Lacs Lake remained slow through the weekend. The Soo Line, Foxy Loop, Solana Loop and Red Top trails were busy through the week. Riders are getting out and enjoying the trails while the weather is nice. Enforcement action was taken on lack of boat safety equipment, no license in possession, failure to obtain a burning permit, burning prohibited materials, driving after revocation, overnight camping in a WMA, and off-highway motorcycle violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for ATV activity and small-game, archery deer, and waterfowl hunting. Enforcement action was taken for youths operating ATVs without helmets, ATV without lights, operating an ATV on a county road, and burning prohibited materials.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) continued work on a background investigation for a CO Prep candidate. A trespass complaint was handled and the complainant was advised to properly post their property. She also assisted with recruiting college students to assist DNR Wildlife with CWD testing sites.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fall fishing, small-game seasons, and scouted for illegal shining activity. Assistance was given to local law enforcement with DUI situations and crashes. Those working hard for waterfowl have been rewarded for their efforts. A road-killed bear was salvaged and will be utilized.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked small-game, archery deer, and waterfowl hunting this week. Fall anglers were also contacted. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, illegal-length walleye, no fishing license in personal possession, camping in a WMA, consumption of alcohol in a WMA, and failure to obtain a burning permit.
