CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) monitored ATV activity that included operators who were maintaining bear-bait sites and working on hunting stands. He assisted with some highway issues that included a crash. He also spoke at a firearms safety class and answered questions at the Game Fair booth.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking anglers and bear baiters. Enforcement action was taken for life jacket violations, bear-bait-registration violations, and expired boat registration. Nuisance-animal calls were also handled in the area.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked numerous bear complaints and issued depredation permits for corn damage. One of the nuisance bears harvested was almost 500 pounds. OHM and ATV issues were addressed, along with a personal watercraft that was running out on a lake well after dark. Assistance was given to local law enforcement along with an illegal-fire citation being issued.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked bear baits throughout the week and found good compliance. Lakes were checked for illegal plant removal. ATV Trails were worked and Flerlage checked complaint areas for ATVs speeding through controlled areas. He checked wild rice areas and found a low amount of rice and no one harvesting yet.
CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) fielded questions about barn swallows and bear baiting. In between the barn swallows and bear-baiting questions, Hanna assisted local agencies with emergency calls for service.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time monitoring bear-baiting activity. Some bear hunters reported that their baits had been visited and others said that there has been no sign of bears at their baits. Most people talked to noted that there has been an uptick in mosquitoes in the woods in the last week or so due to recent rain.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
