CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling, bear-baiting, and ATV activity in the Isle area. Griffith followed up on several ongoing cases including trespass, litter, and wetland violations. Assistance was given to local law enforcement on calls. Burning violations were also dealt with throughout the week. Griffith assisted with a firearms safety class on Saturday.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered ATV, operating an ATV with a youth passenger without a helmet, youth crossing public roads on ATVs without a parent/guardian, and operating an ATV without lights. She also spent time following up on many nuisance-bear calls, teaching laws and regulations at a firearms safety class, and assisting at Game Fair, where many questions were answered.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended training at Camp Ripley. She also answered bear-hunting questions and nuisance-bear calls.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored low water levels in relation to wild rice and the early teal season. A reminder to waterfowl hunters coming to Lake Onamia that there will be no motorized travel allowed for the early teal season. Bears continue to be a problem in agricultural areas as food shortages continue. Follow up continues on some ATV issues.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) continued to take calls from frustrated farmers about black bears destroying their corn crop. State forest areas were busy with ATV riders and hunters out getting their bear baits established. A few bear baiters had to be dealt with who wanted to establish baits in the same areas and could not agree to get along.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week checking bear baits and patrolling for illegal ATV use in the state forest. Time was also spent out of the area for an event.
