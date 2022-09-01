CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity and monitored pre-season hunting activity. Assistance was provided at the Enforcement Division’s confiscation auction and a hunter education class was held.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked boating, ATV riding, and bear-baiting activity. Wild ricing activity was still slow. Training to become a field training officer was completed. Benkofske also spent time talking with the public at Jacobson Landing Days.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued to monitor nuisance-bear activity and authorize nuisance-bear permit validations. ATV activity was monitored along with bear-baiting activities. An ATV rider was observed riding at a high speed late at night right up divided Highway 169. The ATV rider was going over 60 miles per hour, passing cars, had a passenger, and was driving very carelessly. Upon stopping the ATV rider, Starr found a 15-year-old operator to be intoxicated and have a felony warrant. DUI charges are pending and the 14-year-old passenger was safely sent home.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) talked with lakeshore owners about aquatic vegetation being removed illegally. He checked bear baits leading up to the bear-hunting season. Angling and wild rice harvest were monitored.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for boating and angling activities with more people out on the Mississippi River. Time was spent checking bear baits in the area and taking several phone calls about bear baiting. Time was also spent preparing for the upcoming fall season and waterfowl hunting. Westby assisted with the CO Academy at Camp Ripley.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
