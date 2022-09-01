co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity and monitored pre-season hunting activity. Assistance was provided at the Enforcement Division’s confiscation auction and a hunter education class was held.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked boating, ATV riding, and bear-baiting activity. Wild ricing activity was still slow. Training to become a field training officer was completed. Benkofske also spent time talking with the public at Jacobson Landing Days.

