CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where low water conditions are changing accessibility, water hazards, and traditional weedlines. Cooler weather and minimal insects seem to be increasing ATV traffic. Lack of required training is still a prominent issue.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored the Soo Line Trail for ATV activity and Mille Lacs Lake for angling activity. Follow ups were conducted on wetland violations. Assistance was given on an ATV accident on the Soo Line Trail. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations. Griffith reminds ATV riders to look over the ATV regulations book for guidance before hitting the trails.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered ATV, failure to display an ATV registration decal, failure to display ATV registration numbers, failure to transfer sale of an ATV, no lights while operating an ATV, operating an ATV along a state highway, operating an OHM along a state highway, failure to obtain a burning permit, and burning prohibited materials. She also followed up on a complaint of heavy equipment operating in a lake and assisted with an ATV injury incident.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on ATV use in a state rest area that has been causing damage. Wild rice is looking good, but low water levels may be an issue with harvest. A gray wolf investigation was conducted in which a beef calf was killed and another calf injured in Morrison County. Bear-related complaints are starting to come in with corn starting to form.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating, and ATV/OHM enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no fishing license in personal possession, operating an ATV without headlights on, illegal ATV road right-of-way operation, failure to renew ATV registration, failure to display ATV registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of wmarijuana. Assistance was given to Aitkin County on an ATV crash with injuries. An ATV operator was arrested for DWI. Calls were fielded regarding target shooting and possession of protected, non-game birds.
