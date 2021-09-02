CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to nuisance bear-reports. She also investigated calls of feeding deer in a CWD feeding ban. For those who are not aware, there is a deer feeding ban in both Pine and Carlton counties. Speldrich attended a fishing with kids event on Sturgeon Lake. The event was organized by Pine County and the kids had a lot of fun. Speldrich answered questions regarding hunting law changes. All of the new regulations can be found in the front of the handy online or printed regulation books.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on bear-baiting cases in which hunters are not registering their baits. Private property bear baits must be registered to be legally hunted. Anglers were checked with smallmouth bass providing the most action. However, citations were issued for fishing without licenses. A wolf-depredation investigation, wild rice checks, and ATV work were also done.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time checking on bear-baiting activity and helping out landowners with nuisance bears that were destroying property. Reports of wolves hanging around cattle and harassing livestock were also taken. Lake activity was fairly slow and many anglers reported they had to work hard to catch fish.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked a variety of activities this week. Time was primarily spent checking bear baits in the area. Wild rice harvesters were also checked. Ricing success has been decent this year so far, even with the low water levels. Calls were fielded regarding bear-baiting/hunting questions, target practicing in a WMA, and open-water fishing regulations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, ATV riding activity, and bear baiting. She assisted with a kids fishing event on Sturgeon Lake. She got to take four kids fishing in a boat. She also followed up on some nuisance-bear calls.
