CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angling activity, including anglers participating in tournaments. Hunters were monitored, including youth waterfowl season participants. Verkuilen also addressed a littering complaint and assisted with CO Academy training.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) assisted on a firearms safety class in Pine County. ATV, litter, and wetland complaints were followed up on and enforcement action was taken for violations found. Nuisance- and injured-animal complaints were followed up on. Assistance was given on an ATV accident in Aitkin County. Griffith would like to remind ATV riders that helmets are required for minors on both class 1 and class 2 ATVs. 

