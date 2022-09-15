CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angling activity, including anglers participating in tournaments. Hunters were monitored, including youth waterfowl season participants. Verkuilen also addressed a littering complaint and assisted with CO Academy training.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) assisted on a firearms safety class in Pine County. ATV, litter, and wetland complaints were followed up on and enforcement action was taken for violations found. Nuisance- and injured-animal complaints were followed up on. Assistance was given on an ATV accident in Aitkin County. Griffith would like to remind ATV riders that helmets are required for minors on both class 1 and class 2 ATVs.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked hunters, boaters, and ATV riders in the area. Enforcement action was taken for transporting loaded firearms, children on ATVs without helmets or seatbelts, and no small-game licenses. Assistance was also provided at a rollover crash.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked wild rice, duck, and bear-season activity. ATV contacts were made for youth operation violations and riding on the roadway violations. Starr met with participants of a bass fishing tournament and found the early goose season was very slow.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked at the DNR Academy this week, assisting with force on force training. Recruits were evaluated on their response to an active shooter situation. Guida also fielded calls of illegal lakebed filing. The landowner was contacted, and Guida explained the laws regarding placing fill in the public lakebed. Fishing activity was monitored. A report of a slow youth waterfowl weekend was also received.
