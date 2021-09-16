CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent the week monitoring angling and ATV activity. Time was also spent checking bear hunters. Several calls were fielded regarding the upcoming hunting seasons. A possible shoreline violation was also followed up on.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating and ATV activity, as well as waterfowl and bear hunting. She also checked bear baits in area. Whiteoak followed up on a call in which a group of youth waterfowl hunters accidentally shot a cormorant. In that case, enforcement action was taken for allowing minors to hunt illegally/violate game laws, hunting waterfowl without a plug in a shotgun, taking a cormorant, and failure to have legal life-saving devices in a boat. She also assisted the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office with a medical and an ATV crash.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on bear-season issues and attended training. A wetland restoration order and wolf-depredation cases were also worked on. ATV and dirt bike registration items were also taken care of.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) continued to work the bear-hunting season and deal with violations that included ATVs in restricted areas, illegal bait sites and leaving garbage at bait sites on state forest lands. Several hunters had to be reminded that barrels used at a bait site need to be labeled with the hunter’s information and properly secured to a tree. Time was also spent working on cases of vandalism and theft at DNR public accesses and campgrounds.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked waterfowl hunting, bear hunting, sport fishing, boat and water enforcement, and ATV/OHM enforcement this past week. Enforcement action was taken for ATV/OHM violations and boat and water violations. One life jacket is required for each occupant of motorized and non-motorized watercraft, even in shallow water. More information on boat and water safety can be found in the Minnesota DNR Boating Regulations book. Calls were fielded regarding sport fishing, ATV use in a state forest, and bear hunting.
