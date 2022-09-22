co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  checked lake activity and found boats and docks were starting to come out for the season. As more hunting seasons opened up, questions came in about landuse and legal hunting ages. Verkuilen also attended some training and followed up on complaints. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking big and small game hunters. Success was slow. ATV and angling activity was also monitored. Assistance was given at a firearm safety class.

