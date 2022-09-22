CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity and found boats and docks were starting to come out for the season. As more hunting seasons opened up, questions came in about landuse and legal hunting ages. Verkuilen also attended some training and followed up on complaints.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking big and small game hunters. Success was slow. ATV and angling activity was also monitored. Assistance was given at a firearm safety class.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking hunters and ATV riders in the area. Enforcement was taken for taking woodcock out of season, transporting loaded firearms, trespassing, and no helmets on youth ATV passengers. Benkofske also assisted on a case of taking geese without an early goose permit and taking geese with unplugged guns.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) spent time working waterfowl, fishing, and ATV activities. Bear hunting continued, despite there being an abundance of acorns dropping. Enforcement was taken for ATV registration, extra lines, and illegal use of motorboat use in a closed area. Archery hunters were found having success on the opening weekend of bow hunting.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and rivers for angling and boating activities. He spent time at a local firearms safety class and spoke with students in Upsala. Time was spent working the small-game and archery deer-hunting openers over the weekend. Westby worked a TIP complaint of someone burning tires and other restricted items. Enforcement action included no helmet on youth ATV riders. no ATV safety certificate, off-highway motorcycle operating within the road right-of-way, failure to transfer ATV title, and no license in possession.
