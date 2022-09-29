co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked waterfowl hunters as the season opened for most hunters. A trespassing issue was addressed when access to a fishing lake was disputed. He also monitored a local ATV ride and checked big-game hunters. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy duck opener. Time was also spent checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake and working the ATV trails. Griffith followed up on complaints of ATVs operating in Mille Lacs Lake and trespass complaints. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, failure to display watercraft registration, hunting without a license, unplugged shotgun, drug paraphernalia, and use of toxic shot while duck hunting.

