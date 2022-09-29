CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked waterfowl hunters as the season opened for most hunters. A trespassing issue was addressed when access to a fishing lake was disputed. He also monitored a local ATV ride and checked big-game hunters.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy duck opener. Time was also spent checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake and working the ATV trails. Griffith followed up on complaints of ATVs operating in Mille Lacs Lake and trespass complaints. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, failure to display watercraft registration, hunting without a license, unplugged shotgun, drug paraphernalia, and use of toxic shot while duck hunting.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked hunters pursuing various game during the many fall seasons that were open. Enforcement action was taken for illegal waterfowl equipment, license violations, life jacket violations, and unlawful ATV operation. Calls regarding litter and trespassing were also looked into.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) attended in-service training and took care of some equipment service items. Opening week of the small-game season found a few people having success. Opening of regular waterfowl season was a bit discouraging for CO Starr, as an unacceptable number of violations were found. A large list of violations included no small-game license, no state duck stamps, unsigned federal duck stamps, unplugged shotguns, possessing/using lead shot, insufficient PFDs, overloaded watercraft, failure to retrieve downed ducks, no HIP certification, no license in possession and illegal drug possession.
