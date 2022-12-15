CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)checked muzzleloader hunters who were taking advantage of additional snow cover. Ice anglers were checked and an increase in numbers of motorized vehicles was found on the lakes. Verkuilen also attended training and prepped gear for winter.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked ice anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Walleye-fishing success was slow but the perch were biting. Wheel houses and other non-portable shelters were showing up in the southern bays. Griffith would like to remind anglers that all non-portable fish houses must be licensed. Enforcement action was taken for violations that were found and training was attended at Camp Ripley.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for no angling licenses and unattended lines. Benkofske also handled calls of injured animals and birch-pole cutting.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a deer-poaching case and trespass case, worked ice fishing activity, and enforced recreational vehicle regulations. Enforcement action was taken for no ATV registration, culling fish, and no snowmobile registration. A reminder to ice anglers using non-portable shelters to review license requirements before placing your shelter on the ice.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) maintained equipment, spent time patrolling for deer hunters during muzzleloader season and checked ice anglers. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license in possession and for possessing drug paraphernalia. She also followed up on a case involving the posting of signs along a local lake to prevent outdoor recreation.
