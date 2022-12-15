CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)checked muzzleloader hunters who were taking advantage of additional snow cover. Ice anglers were checked and an increase in numbers of motorized vehicles was found on the lakes. Verkuilen also attended training and prepped gear for winter.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked ice anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Walleye-fishing success was slow but the perch were biting. Wheel houses and other non-portable shelters were showing up in the southern bays. Griffith would like to remind anglers that all non-portable fish houses must be licensed. Enforcement action was taken for violations that were found and training was attended at Camp Ripley.

