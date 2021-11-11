CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked deer hunting activity and addressed issues with bait, lack of orange, and hunting in a restricted area. OHVs were also out and producing registration violations. Verkuilen also attended training and answered Mille Lacs regulation questions.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked small game, trapping, and ATV activity in the Isle area. Firearm deer opener brought a very busy weekend. Hunters reported the evening hunt to be successful on opening day. Several complaints were followed up on including trespass, litter, target shooting, and reckless discharge of a firearm. Enforcement action was taken on hunting over bait, hunting in a state park, no registration on off-highway motorcycle, and fail to remove drum 7 days after the close of bear season.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling opener of firearms deer season, small game hunting, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for lend and borrow deer tag, fail to validate deer tag, transport loaded firearm, target shooting during deer firearm season, and various ATV violations. The officer also followed up on hunter harassment calls and many hunting questions.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked hunters over the firearms deer opener. Reports of hunting over bait and possible lend borrow violations were taken. She also answered youth hunting questions and nuisance beaver calls. Speldrich assisted the county sheriff with a call of a suicidal person.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a busy deer opener with warm weather and deer movement slowed. Baiting cases were made, along with hunting illegally in a state park. Some fisherman were checked having success. Starr also worked with other agencies on wetland items.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked a busy firearms deer opener weekend. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, including: lend/borrow a tag, fail to validate deer tag, no deer hunting license in possession, and juvenile on ATV without helmet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.