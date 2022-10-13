co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  checked hunting activity that included  respassing complaints and reports of   duck hunting during the split-season break. Aquatic invasive species were monitored as dock and lift removal was going strong.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking waterfowl and game hunters. Nuisance-animal complaints were followed up on. Griffith assisted with a firearms safety class. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, hunting without a license, driving after revocation, and failure to display current registration on an ATV.

