CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked hunting activity that included respassing complaints and reports of duck hunting during the split-season break. Aquatic invasive species were monitored as dock and lift removal was going strong.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking waterfowl and game hunters. Nuisance-animal complaints were followed up on. Griffith assisted with a firearms safety class. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, hunting without a license, driving after revocation, and failure to display current registration on an ATV.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, hunters, and recreational vehicle riders. Enforcement action was taken for unlawful off-highway motorcycle riding, juvenile passengers without helmets, no federal duck stamp, and transporting loaded firearms. Trespassing violations were also looked into.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent the week in Minneapolis for a defensive tactics instructor school. Westby assisted partners over the weekend for a deer that was taken illegally over bait and many other issues. A complaint of hunter harassment was handled at Rice/Skunk WMA over the weekend as well.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) continued working his field training assignment with COC Ben Ulrich. Numerous waterfowl and archery deer hunters were checked this week. Violations included hunting during a closed season, no license in possession, and transportation of loaded firearms in motor vehicle. The officers participated in a local live radio interview and also instructed students at a firearms safety class.
