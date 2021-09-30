CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV activity, angling and the waterfowl opener. Griffith also followed up on a trespass complaint. Enforcement action taken included a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, minor on an ATV without a helmet, unplugged firearms, lead shot, life jacket violations, no state waterfowl stamp, and no HIP certification.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for ATV activity and small-game, archery deer, and waterfowl hunting. Enforcement action was taken for taking a wild animal with a firearm from a motor vehicle, transporting loaded firearms in a vehicle, no HIP certification, no license in possession while waterfowl hunting, operating an ATV without lights, and allowing unlawful operation for youth operators on ATVs. She also assisted with a firearms safety class at the Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked small-game hunting, waterfowl hunting, archery deer hunting, and sport fishing enforcement this week. Various violations were encountered, ranging from boating safety violations, to licensing violations, and firearms-related violations. Many waterfowl hunters were contacted over the weekend. Low water levels made it tough for some hunters, but most of them seemed to harvest some ducks. A firearms safety field day was also attended.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week patrolling for big-game, small-game and waterfowl hunters. Boaters and anglers were checked as well. Background investigations for the DNR’s hiring process continues.
