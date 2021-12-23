CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity as ice started forming again. He also checked hunter activity and assisted at snowmobile safety education classes.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued monitoring the ice conditions on Mille Lacs Lake. Many anglers made it out throughout the week. Time was also spent on various wildlife-related calls. Assistance was given to local agencies on a medical call. Enforcement action was taken on angling violations.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended a meeting regarding multi-use winter trails in state forests. Anglers on local smaller lakes reported an average bite. Speldrich received trapping and archery license questions. A bobcat was registered for an out-of-state individual.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored ice fishing and emphasized early ice safety to those heading out. Trapping activity seems to be less this year. A reminder to people buying ATVs and snowmobiles that they must transfer ownership within 15 days of purchase.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing enforcement on Mille Lacs Lake. Walleye fishing on the north end of the lake was hit or miss, with some anglers catching keeper-sized walleye. Enforcement action was taken for angling extra lines, illegal-length walleyes, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no fishing license in personal possession.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley)found ice conditions on area lakes extremely dangerous during the week. Ice anglers who were taking advantage of finally being able to walk out to their fishing spots had to deal with 50-degree temperatures and rain that caused some lakes to open up. Fortunately the short, warm weather event was followed by cold conditions that had lakes refrozen and making ice fairly fast.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week checking on ice conditions and ice anglers. Patrol for hunting and trapping activity was conducted.
